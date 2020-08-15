Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 68 36.5 672-1514 .444 299-843 692-800 .865 2335 34.3
Westbrook 57 35.9 604-1281 .472 55-213 290-380 .763 1553 27.2
Gordon 36 28.2 171-463 .369 96-303 82-107 .766 520 14.4
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Green 18 22.6 84-149 .564 28-79 24-28 .857 220 12.2
Covington 22 33.0 89-227 .392 53-168 24-30 .800 255 11.6
House 63 30.4 230-539 .427 129-355 73-90 .811 662 10.5
McLemore 71 22.8 242-545 .444 181-452 50-67 .746 715 10.1
Rivers 68 23.4 211-501 .421 96-270 78-111 .703 596 8.8
Tucker 72 34.3 177-426 .415 107-299 39-48 .813 500 6.9
Carroll 9 17.2 16-37 .432 5-20 17-22 .773 54 6.0
Clemons 33 8.8 57-142 .401 37-107 10-11 .909 161 4.9
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Caboclo 8 6.5 10-20 .500 2-8 6-6 1.000 28 3.5
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 41 10.6 37-91 .407 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.2
Frazier 13 11.2 7-29 .241 4-23 9-14 .643 27 2.1
Mbah a Moute 3 8.3 2-5 .400 0-2 1-2 .500 5 1.7
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 72 241.4 2936-6512 .451 1126-3261 1484-1876 .791 8482 117.8
OPPONENTS 72 241.4 3045-6589 .462 880-2522 1299-1706 .761 8269 114.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 70 376 446 6.6 512 7.5 227 0 125 308 60
Westbrook 100 351 451 7.9 401 7.0 200 2 93 255 20
Gordon 9 62 71 2.0 54 1.5 70 0 23 43 13
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Green 10 42 52 2.9 30 1.7 43 0 14 15 9
Covington 27 149 176 8.0 32 1.5 72 0 35 30 48
House 57 210 267 4.2 85 1.3 132 0 67 54 34
McLemore 21 136 157 2.2 58 .8 155 0 45 50 16
Rivers 27 148 175 2.6 113 1.7 129 0 49 50 10
Tucker 112 364 476 6.6 115 1.6 229 0 77 72 36
Carroll 5 19 24 2.7 14 1.6 12 0 6 7 3
Clemons 4 26 30 .9 27 .8 26 0 9 19 6
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Caboclo 6 10 16 2.0 2 .3 8 0 5 6 5
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 15 12
Frazier 1 9 10 .8 2 .2 22 0 2 5 0
Mbah a Moute 1 1 2 .7 0 .0 0 0 2 1 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 704 2484 3188 44.3 1557 21.6 1566 2 627 1057 371
OPPONENTS 803 2645 3448 47.9 1819 25.3 1515 6 578 1163 354