Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 67 36.7 663-1498 .443 295-834 687-795 .864 2308 34.4
Westbrook 57 35.9 604-1281 .472 55-213 290-380 .763 1553 27.2
Gordon 35 28.4 167-453 .369 93-297 80-105 .762 507 14.5
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 21 33.4 88-223 .395 52-164 22-28 .786 250 11.9
Green 17 22.5 76-139 .547 28-77 23-27 .852 203 11.9
House 63 30.4 230-539 .427 129-355 73-90 .811 662 10.5
McLemore 70 23.0 241-541 .445 180-449 50-67 .746 712 10.2
Rivers 67 23.6 211-499 .423 96-268 77-109 .706 595 8.9
Tucker 71 34.3 174-420 .414 106-295 39-48 .813 493 6.9
Carroll 8 16.3 14-32 .438 4-17 17-22 .773 49 6.1
Clemons 32 8.6 55-135 .407 37-102 10-11 .909 157 4.9
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Caboclo 7 5.1 6-11 .545 1-4 4-4 1.000 17 2.4
Frazier 12 10.7 7-25 .280 4-19 9-14 .643 27 2.3
Sefolosha 41 10.6 37-91 .407 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.2
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Mbah a Moute 2 5.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 71 241.4 2901-6432 .451 1114-3213 1470-1860 .790 8386 118.1
OPPONENTS 71 241.4 2996-6502 .461 862-2484 1281-1684 .761 8135 114.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 70 373 443 6.6 502 7.5 226 0 124 301 58
Westbrook 100 351 451 7.9 401 7.0 200 2 93 255 20
Gordon 9 60 69 2.0 52 1.5 69 0 23 42 12
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 27 144 171 8.1 31 1.5 71 0 33 29 46
Green 10 42 52 3.1 26 1.5 39 0 13 15 8
House 57 210 267 4.2 85 1.3 132 0 67 54 34
McLemore 21 134 155 2.2 57 .8 155 0 44 50 16
Rivers 27 147 174 2.6 113 1.7 129 0 48 49 10
Tucker 112 363 475 6.7 113 1.6 227 0 77 72 35
Carroll 5 15 20 2.5 13 1.6 10 0 5 6 3
Clemons 4 25 29 .9 23 .7 22 0 8 18 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Caboclo 5 5 10 1.4 2 .3 6 0 3 2 4
Frazier 1 8 9 .8 2 .2 21 0 2 4 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 15 12
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Mbah a Moute 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 0 0 2 1 0
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 703 2458 3161 44.5 1532 21.6 1548 2 617 1040 362
OPPONENTS 795 2602 3397 47.8 1788 25.2 1496 6 570 1147 350