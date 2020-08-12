Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 66 36.7 650-1477 .440 288-820 675-781 .864 2263 34.3
Westbrook 57 35.9 604-1281 .472 55-213 290-380 .763 1553 27.2
Gordon 34 28.6 162-438 .370 92-288 78-103 .757 494 14.5
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 20 33.3 85-215 .395 49-156 20-26 .769 239 12.0
Green 16 21.9 71-127 .559 28-73 19-23 .826 189 11.8
House 63 30.4 230-539 .427 129-355 73-90 .811 662 10.5
McLemore 69 22.9 239-532 .449 178-441 49-65 .754 705 10.2
Rivers 66 23.5 210-490 .429 95-263 77-109 .706 592 9.0
Tucker 70 34.4 173-414 .418 105-291 39-48 .813 490 7.0
Carroll 7 16.7 14-30 .467 4-15 14-18 .778 46 6.6
Clemons 31 8.7 54-134 .403 36-101 10-11 .909 154 5.0
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Caboclo 7 5.1 6-11 .545 1-4 4-4 1.000 17 2.4
Frazier 11 10.5 6-22 .273 4-17 9-14 .643 25 2.3
Sefolosha 41 10.6 37-91 .407 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.2
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Mbah a Moute 2 5.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 70 241.4 2869-6346 .452 1098-3156 1446-1832 .789 8282 118.3
OPPONENTS 70 241.4 2956-6402 .462 851-2453 1264-1662 .761 8027 114.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 69 357 426 6.5 493 7.5 224 0 121 295 58
Westbrook 100 351 451 7.9 401 7.0 200 2 93 255 20
Gordon 8 57 65 1.9 52 1.5 68 0 22 36 12
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 27 137 164 8.2 29 1.5 68 0 33 27 44
Green 9 40 49 3.1 25 1.6 36 0 13 14 7
House 57 210 267 4.2 85 1.3 132 0 67 54 34
McLemore 21 133 154 2.2 57 .8 154 0 43 49 14
Rivers 26 139 165 2.5 110 1.7 124 0 46 46 10
Tucker 111 360 471 6.7 111 1.6 225 0 77 71 34
Carroll 5 12 17 2.4 10 1.4 8 0 4 6 3
Clemons 3 25 28 .9 23 .7 22 0 8 18 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Caboclo 5 5 10 1.4 2 .3 6 0 3 2 4
Frazier 1 8 9 .8 2 .2 20 0 2 4 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 15 12
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Mbah a Moute 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 0 0 2 1 0
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 697 2415 3112 44.5 1512 21.6 1528 2 609 1020 356
OPPONENTS 783 2560 3343 47.8 1763 25.2 1471 6 555 1132 343