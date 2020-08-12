https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-15477979.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|66
|36.7
|650-1477
|.440
|288-820
|675-781
|.864
|2263
|34.3
|Westbrook
|57
|35.9
|604-1281
|.472
|55-213
|290-380
|.763
|1553
|27.2
|Gordon
|34
|28.6
|162-438
|.370
|92-288
|78-103
|.757
|494
|14.5
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Covington
|20
|33.3
|85-215
|.395
|49-156
|20-26
|.769
|239
|12.0
|Green
|16
|21.9
|71-127
|.559
|28-73
|19-23
|.826
|189
|11.8
|House
|63
|30.4
|230-539
|.427
|129-355
|73-90
|.811
|662
|10.5
|McLemore
|69
|22.9
|239-532
|.449
|178-441
|49-65
|.754
|705
|10.2
|Rivers
|66
|23.5
|210-490
|.429
|95-263
|77-109
|.706
|592
|9.0
|Tucker
|70
|34.4
|173-414
|.418
|105-291
|39-48
|.813
|490
|7.0
|Carroll
|7
|16.7
|14-30
|.467
|4-15
|14-18
|.778
|46
|6.6
|Clemons
|31
|8.7
|54-134
|.403
|36-101
|10-11
|.909
|154
|5.0
|Hartenstein
|23
|11.6
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.7
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Caboclo
|7
|5.1
|6-11
|.545
|1-4
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|2.4
|Frazier
|11
|10.5
|6-22
|.273
|4-17
|9-14
|.643
|25
|2.3
|Sefolosha
|41
|10.6
|37-91
|.407
|15-54
|3-8
|.375
|92
|2.2
|Chandler
|26
|8.4
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.3
|Mbah a Moute
|2
|5.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Howard
|2
|6.5
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|70
|241.4
|2869-6346
|.452
|1098-3156
|1446-1832
|.789
|8282
|118.3
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.4
|2956-6402
|.462
|851-2453
|1264-1662
|.761
|8027
|114.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|69
|357
|426
|6.5
|493
|7.5
|224
|0
|121
|295
|58
|Westbrook
|100
|351
|451
|7.9
|401
|7.0
|200
|2
|93
|255
|20
|Gordon
|8
|57
|65
|1.9
|52
|1.5
|68
|0
|22
|36
|12
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Covington
|27
|137
|164
|8.2
|29
|1.5
|68
|0
|33
|27
|44
|Green
|9
|40
|49
|3.1
|25
|1.6
|36
|0
|13
|14
|7
|House
|57
|210
|267
|4.2
|85
|1.3
|132
|0
|67
|54
|34
|McLemore
|21
|133
|154
|2.2
|57
|.8
|154
|0
|43
|49
|14
|Rivers
|26
|139
|165
|2.5
|110
|1.7
|124
|0
|46
|46
|10
|Tucker
|111
|360
|471
|6.7
|111
|1.6
|225
|0
|77
|71
|34
|Carroll
|5
|12
|17
|2.4
|10
|1.4
|8
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Clemons
|3
|25
|28
|.9
|23
|.7
|22
|0
|8
|18
|5
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|3.9
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Caboclo
|5
|5
|10
|1.4
|2
|.3
|6
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Frazier
|1
|8
|9
|.8
|2
|.2
|20
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|72
|93
|2.3
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|24
|15
|12
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.5
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Mbah a Moute
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|697
|2415
|3112
|44.5
|1512
|21.6
|1528
|2
|609
|1020
|356
|OPPONENTS
|783
|2560
|3343
|47.8
|1763
|25.2
|1471
|6
|555
|1132
|343
