Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 66 36.7 650-1477 .440 288-820 675-781 .864 2263 34.3
Westbrook 56 36.1 596-1264 .472 53-209 288-378 .762 1533 27.4
Gordon 34 28.6 162-438 .370 92-288 78-103 .757 494 14.5
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 19 33.5 83-206 .403 49-150 18-23 .783 233 12.3
Green 15 21.3 65-118 .551 27-69 15-19 .789 172 11.5
House 63 30.4 230-539 .427 129-355 73-90 .811 662 10.5
McLemore 68 22.8 233-516 .452 174-429 49-65 .754 689 10.1
Rivers 65 23.4 205-478 .429 94-259 75-107 .701 579 8.9
Tucker 69 34.5 172-409 .421 104-286 39-48 .813 487 7.1
Carroll 6 16.0 12-25 .480 4-14 12-16 .750 40 6.7
Clemons 30 8.4 51-126 .405 33-94 6-7 .857 141 4.7
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 41 10.6 37-91 .407 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.2
Caboclo 6 5.0 4-8 .500 0-3 4-4 1.000 12 2.0
Mbah a Moute 1 5.0 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 2.0
Frazier 10 9.6 5-17 .294 3-13 6-10 .600 19 1.9
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 69 241.4 2833-6257 .453 1084-3108 1427-1811 .788 8177 118.5
OPPONENTS 69 241.4 2910-6309 .461 838-2421 1246-1642 .759 7904 114.6

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 69 357 426 6.5 493 7.5 224 0 121 295 58
Westbrook 100 346 446 8.0 395 7.1 199 2 92 248 20
Gordon 8 57 65 1.9 52 1.5 68 0 22 36 12
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 25 130 155 8.2 26 1.4 65 0 29 24 42
Green 9 36 45 3.0 23 1.5 34 0 13 13 7
House 57 210 267 4.2 85 1.3 132 0 67 54 34
McLemore 21 130 151 2.2 56 .8 149 0 43 48 14
Rivers 26 133 159 2.4 109 1.7 122 0 45 44 10
Tucker 110 360 470 6.8 110 1.6 223 0 76 70 34
Carroll 4 12 16 2.7 7 1.2 8 0 2 6 2
Clemons 3 22 25 .8 22 .7 20 0 6 18 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 15 12
Caboclo 5 4 9 1.5 2 .3 4 0 2 2 4
Mbah a Moute 1 0 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier 1 4 5 .5 2 .2 20 0 2 2 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 693 2382 3075 44.6 1494 21.7 1509 2 595 1002 353
OPPONENTS 774 2510 3284 47.6 1735 25.1 1451 6 545 1110 338