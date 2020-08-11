https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Houston-Rockets-Stax-15474948.php
Houston Rockets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden
|66
|36.7
|650-1477
|.440
|288-820
|675-781
|.864
|2263
|34.3
|Westbrook
|56
|36.1
|596-1264
|.472
|53-209
|288-378
|.762
|1533
|27.4
|Gordon
|34
|28.6
|162-438
|.370
|92-288
|78-103
|.757
|494
|14.5
|Capela
|39
|32.8
|244-388
|.629
|0-0
|55-104
|.529
|543
|13.9
|Covington
|19
|33.5
|83-206
|.403
|49-150
|18-23
|.783
|233
|12.3
|Green
|15
|21.3
|65-118
|.551
|27-69
|15-19
|.789
|172
|11.5
|House
|63
|30.4
|230-539
|.427
|129-355
|73-90
|.811
|662
|10.5
|McLemore
|68
|22.8
|233-516
|.452
|174-429
|49-65
|.754
|689
|10.1
|Rivers
|65
|23.4
|205-478
|.429
|94-259
|75-107
|.701
|579
|8.9
|Tucker
|69
|34.5
|172-409
|.421
|104-286
|39-48
|.813
|487
|7.1
|Carroll
|6
|16.0
|12-25
|.480
|4-14
|12-16
|.750
|40
|6.7
|Clemons
|30
|8.4
|51-126
|.405
|33-94
|6-7
|.857
|141
|4.7
|Hartenstein
|23
|11.6
|44-67
|.657
|0-5
|19-28
|.679
|107
|4.7
|Clark
|18
|11.8
|23-59
|.390
|18-51
|6-7
|.857
|70
|3.9
|Anderson
|2
|7.0
|2-7
|.286
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Sefolosha
|41
|10.6
|37-91
|.407
|15-54
|3-8
|.375
|92
|2.2
|Caboclo
|6
|5.0
|4-8
|.500
|0-3
|4-4
|1.000
|12
|2.0
|Mbah a Moute
|1
|5.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Frazier
|10
|9.6
|5-17
|.294
|3-13
|6-10
|.600
|19
|1.9
|Chandler
|26
|8.4
|14-18
|.778
|0-0
|6-13
|.462
|34
|1.3
|Howard
|2
|6.5
|0-4
|.000
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|69
|241.4
|2833-6257
|.453
|1084-3108
|1427-1811
|.788
|8177
|118.5
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.4
|2910-6309
|.461
|838-2421
|1246-1642
|.759
|7904
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Harden
|69
|357
|426
|6.5
|493
|7.5
|224
|0
|121
|295
|58
|Westbrook
|100
|346
|446
|8.0
|395
|7.1
|199
|2
|92
|248
|20
|Gordon
|8
|57
|65
|1.9
|52
|1.5
|68
|0
|22
|36
|12
|Capela
|168
|369
|537
|13.8
|48
|1.2
|102
|0
|33
|63
|72
|Covington
|25
|130
|155
|8.2
|26
|1.4
|65
|0
|29
|24
|42
|Green
|9
|36
|45
|3.0
|23
|1.5
|34
|0
|13
|13
|7
|House
|57
|210
|267
|4.2
|85
|1.3
|132
|0
|67
|54
|34
|McLemore
|21
|130
|151
|2.2
|56
|.8
|149
|0
|43
|48
|14
|Rivers
|26
|133
|159
|2.4
|109
|1.7
|122
|0
|45
|44
|10
|Tucker
|110
|360
|470
|6.8
|110
|1.6
|223
|0
|76
|70
|34
|Carroll
|4
|12
|16
|2.7
|7
|1.2
|8
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Clemons
|3
|22
|25
|.8
|22
|.7
|20
|0
|6
|18
|5
|Hartenstein
|29
|61
|90
|3.9
|18
|.8
|41
|0
|9
|16
|12
|Clark
|11
|29
|40
|2.2
|12
|.7
|21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|0
|7
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Sefolosha
|21
|72
|93
|2.3
|25
|.6
|43
|0
|24
|15
|12
|Caboclo
|5
|4
|9
|1.5
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Mbah a Moute
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier
|1
|4
|5
|.5
|2
|.2
|20
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Chandler
|25
|41
|66
|2.5
|6
|.2
|32
|0
|6
|8
|8
|Howard
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|693
|2382
|3075
|44.6
|1494
|21.7
|1509
|2
|595
|1002
|353
|OPPONENTS
|774
|2510
|3284
|47.6
|1735
|25.1
|1451
|6
|545
|1110
|338
