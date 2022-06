Astros seventh. Kyle Tucker grounds out to shallow right field, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. J.J. Matijevic homers to right field. Jake Meyers called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Yankees 0.

Astros eighth. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow infield, Michael King to Marwin Gonzalez to Anthony Rizzo. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Michael King to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Yankees 0.

Astros ninth. Kyle Tucker walks. Aledmys Diaz doubles to left field. Kyle Tucker to third. Yuli Gurriel pinch-hitting for J.J. Matijevic. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Aledmys Diaz out at home. Kyle Tucker scores. Jake Meyers singles to shallow left field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes. Jose Altuve walks. Jake Meyers to second. Michael Brantley grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 0.