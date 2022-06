Astros sixth. Michael Brantley grounds out to first base to DJ LeMahieu. Alex Bregman doubles to left field. Yordan Alvarez walks. Kyle Tucker homers to center field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to left field to Aaron Hicks. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 0.