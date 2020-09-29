Houston-Minnesota Runs

Twins third. Luis Arraez flies out to deep left field to Kyle Tucker. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Max Kepler walks. Nelson Cruz doubles to deep right field. Max Kepler scores. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Astros 0.

Astros seventh. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Marwin Gonzalez to Miguel Sano. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick singles to shallow center field. Martin Maldonado singles to shallow left field. Josh Reddick to second. George Springer singles to shallow center field. Martin Maldonado out at third. Josh Reddick scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Twins 1.

Astros ninth. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel to second. Josh Reddick pops out to Marwin Gonzalez. Martin Maldonado flies out to left field to Eddie Rosario. George Springer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Carlos Correa to second. Yuli Gurriel to third. Throwing error by Jorge Polanco. Jose Altuve walks. George Springer to second. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Jose Altuve to third. George Springer scores. Carlos Correa scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Michael Brantley out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 4, Twins 1.