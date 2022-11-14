Houston Christian 119, Champion Christian 97

Hall 4-8 4-4 14, Hawkins 7-18 2-4 16, Corder 4-8 2-2 12, Garcia 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 11-22 2-3 30, Walpole 3-7 2-2 8, Blakely 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon 2-4 1-2 7, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Faltine 0-1 2-2 2, Bohlman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-19 97.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason