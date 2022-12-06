Houston Christian 100, Maine-Fort Kent 33

Andrade 0-3 0-0 0, Franz 2-8 0-0 6, Guerrero 4-15 0-0 10, Huynh 2-11 3-4 8, Petty 3-8 0-0 7, Wilson 0-7 0-0 0, Sherrod 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 0-3 0-0 0, Lettman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-61 3-4 33.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason