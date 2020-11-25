Houston 97, Oklahoma 85
Hill 3-3 0-0 6, Patterson 2-5 2-2 7, Blackshell-Fair 4-12 8-11 16, Gladney 6-12 1-2 13, Onyeje 9-19 0-0 23, Crump 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-2 0, White 1-5 1-2 3, Sidney 3-6 0-0 7, Blair 4-8 4-5 13, Burrell 2-3 2-2 8, Purvis 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-78 19-28 97
Simpson 3-6 5-7 11, Gregory 5-12 8-8 18, Robertson 3-10 4-4 13, Veitenheimer 1-2 2-2 4, Williams 9-21 7-8 25, Scott 3-3 1-2 7, Greer 1-4 1-2 3, Tot 0-2 4-6 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 32-39 85
|Houston
|26
|20
|27
|24
|—
|97
|Oklahoma
|25
|19
|17
|24
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Houston 10-32 (Patterson 1-3, Gladney 0-3, Onyeje 5-13, Crump 0-2, Sidney 1-3, Blair 1-5, Burrell 2-3), Oklahoma 3-15 (Gregory 0-3, Robertson 3-8, Williams 0-3, Tot 0-1). Assists_Houston 17 (Gladney 7), Oklahoma 13 (Gregory 6). Fouled Out_Houston Hill, White, Oklahoma Scott. Rebounds_Houston 41 (Blackshell-Fair 3-9), Oklahoma 50 (Team 4-8). Total Fouls_Houston 29, Oklahoma 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_657.