Houston 6, Seattle 1

Recommended Video:

Houston Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 9 5 Totals 32 1 6 1 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 France 2b 3 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 2 1 1 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 0 2 1 Tucker lf 5 1 4 1 Torrens c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Lopes dh 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 0 0 Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 3 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0

Houston 100 005 000 — 6 Seattle 100 000 000 — 1

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Seager (10). HR_Brantley (5), Maldonado (6). SB_Tucker (7), Brantley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez W,5-3 7 5 1 1 0 8 Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1 James 1 0 0 0 0 2

Seattle Newsome 4 1-3 4 1 1 0 1 Sadler L,1-2 1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Brennan 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 Lail 2 1 0 0 2 2

HBP_Newsome (Correa), Valdez (France). WP_Valdez, Sadler(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:06.