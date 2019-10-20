Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 32 6 6 6 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 1 2 Springer cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 3 2 2 Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 Brantley lf 3 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1-Marisnick pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 3 Sánchez c 3 0 1 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 2 3 1 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 a-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0

New York 010 100 002 — 4 Houston 300 001 002 — 6

DP_New York 1, Houston 2. LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Gregorius (1), Altuve (2). HR_Urshela (1), LeMahieu (2), Gurriel (1), Altuve (4). SB_Correa (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Green 1 2 3 3 1 1 Happ 2 0 0 0 1 0 Cessa 2 1 0 0 0 1 Kahnle 1 1 1 1 1 2 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 1 Britton 1 1 0 0 2 0 Chapman, L, 0-0 2-3 1 2 2 1 1

Houston Peacock 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 James 1 1 0 0 2 1 Pressly 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Urquidy 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 Harris, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Smith, H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Osuna, W, 0-0 1 2 2 2 0 2

James pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_4:09. A_43,357 (41,168).