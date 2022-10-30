Houston 5, Philadelphia 2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stott ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|Houston
|300
|020
|00x
|—
|5