https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Houston-5-Oakland-4-15552032.php
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Recommended Video:
|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|26
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|La Stella 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|a-Pinder ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Canha rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Machín ss
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|400
|1
|—
|5
|Oakland
|004
|000
|0
|—
|4
E_Machín (2). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley (14), Machín (1). HR_Olson (11). SF_Gurriel (4), Kemp (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|De Jong
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Peacock
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes, W, 2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pressly, S, 8-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Minor
|3
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Petit
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McFarland
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken, L, 1-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
De Jong pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Minor (Correa).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lewis Williams III; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:52.
View Comments