Sports

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 5 6 5
Machín 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve dh 4 0 1 0
Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Brown lf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Díaz 2b 3 1 0 0
Bolt cf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0
Neuse dh 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 1 1 0
Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 McCormick lf 2 1 1 1
D.Garcia 1b 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 4
Allen 2b 3 0 1 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0
Houston 040 100 00x 5

DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 3. 2B_Laureano (13). HR_Maldonado (9). SB_Andrus (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Koenig L,1-3 7 6 5 5 2 3
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander W,12-3 6 6 0 0 0 10
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:35. A_39,125 (41,168).

