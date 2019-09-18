Houston 4, Texas 1

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 31 4 7 4 Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 2 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 1 Solak 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 Chirinos c 3 1 2 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 100 — 1 Houston 000 012 10x — 4

DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santana (22). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Mazara (18), Gurriel (29), Bregman (37), Alvarez (26).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lynn L,14-11 7 7 4 4 1 8 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 1

Houston Verlander W,19-6 6 4 0 0 2 8 Rondón H,18 1 2 1 1 0 2 Harris H,25 1 0 0 0 0 0 Osuna S,34-40 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:45. A_39,650 (41,168).