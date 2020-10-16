Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 6 4 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 Springer cf 4 1 1 1 Arozarena lf 5 1 1 1 Brantley dh 4 0 1 2 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 2 0 1 0 Perez c 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Y.Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 2 1 2 1 Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 2 0 Kiermaier pr-cf 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 001 010 010 — 3 Houston 102 000 001 — 4

E_Slegers (). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Houston 3. 2B_Maldonado (2). HR_Lowe (1), Arozarena (3), Choi (1), Springer (2), Correa (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Curtiss 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Fleming 3 3 2 2 1 1 Slegers 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Anderson L,0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

Houston Garcia 2 0 0 0 2 1 Taylor 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Paredes 1 2-3 1 1 1 3 3 Scrubb H,1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Raley H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 James BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Pressly W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Fleming pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Raley pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, James pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Garcia (Wendle). WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:36.