Houston 3, Texas 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|McCormick rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Miller lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2