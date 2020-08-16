https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Houston-2-Seattle-1-15487093.php
Houston 2, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|a-Lopes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Houston
|010
|100
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Seattle 0, Houston 2. LOB_Seattle 2, Houston 5. 2B_Seager (7), Gurriel (6), Bregman (7). HR_White (2), Gurriel (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Margevicius, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Magill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guilbeau
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|Javier, W, 2-1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|James, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pressly, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:30.
