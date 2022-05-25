Skip to main content
Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 0 Totals 27 2 7 2
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 1
Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 2 1 0 0
Naylor dh 3 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0
Giménez ss 4 0 1 0 Díaz ss 4 0 0 0
Clement 2b 4 0 1 0 Castro c 1 0 1 1
Kwan rf 3 0 0 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Siri rf 3 1 2 0
Cleveland 000 000 100 1
Houston 000 011 00x 2

E_Quantrill (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Houston 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Ramírez (11), Siri (4). SB_Siri (4). SF_Brantley (1), Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Quantrill L,1-3 6 6 2 2 4 3
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 1 0 0 0 3
Houston
Javier W,3-2 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 9
Stanek H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor H,4 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Neris H,8 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Montero H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:00. A_25,412 (41,168).

Written By