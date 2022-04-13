Houston 2, Arizona 1

E_Alcántara (1). DP_Houston 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Houston 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Gurriel (2), Siri (1), Peralta (2). HR_Siri (1), Walker (2). S_Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia 4 2 0 0 2 1 Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2 Neris W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Arizona Bumgarner 5 5 1 1 2 2 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Mantiply 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon L,0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0

Bumgarner pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Taylor(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_17,674 (48,686).