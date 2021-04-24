Houston 16, L.A. Angels 2

E_Suzuki (2), Rengifo (3), Gurriel (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Houston 8. 2B_Brantley 3 (9), Straw 2 (2), Gurriel (5), Castro (2). 3B_Alvarez (1). HR_Pujols (4), Ohtani (6), Correa (4), Bregman (3), Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Canning L,1-2 2 1-3 6 6 6 2 3 Guerra 1 3 4 3 0 2 Cishek 1 1-3 2 3 3 3 2 Rowen 2 1-3 4 1 1 0 0 Bemboom 1 3 2 2 0 0

Houston Odorizzi 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Emanuel W,1-0 8 2-3 5 2 2 0 5

Guerra pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Rowen (McCormick), Emanuel (Suzuki). WP_Canning, Guerra(2), Cishek.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:20. A_21,820 (41,168).