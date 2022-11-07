Houston 134, Orlando 127

Gordon 5-9 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Sengun 6-14 8-10 20, Green 12-18 5-7 34, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-1 17, Eason 3-7 0-0 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 8-14 1-2 21, Mathews 2-2 0-0 6, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 46-87 18-25 134.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason