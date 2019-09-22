https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Houston-13-L-A-Angels-5-14459699.php
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5
|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|12
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ward lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Tucker pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cowart 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Toro 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hermosillo lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|300
|—
|5
|Houston
|120
|163
|00x
|—
|13
E_Toro (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (18), Alvarez 2 (25), Díaz (10). 3B_Walsh (1), Hermosillo (1). HR_Springer 3 (38), Bregman (39), Díaz (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Rodriguez L,0-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Suarez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Del Pozo
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Anderson
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Jewell
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Cahill
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|Verlander W,20-6
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Valdez
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Suarez (Bregman). WP_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:32. A_43,169 (41,168).
