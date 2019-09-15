Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Houston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 12 16 12 Totals 38 3 12 3 Tucker rf-lf 6 1 1 2 Merrifield dh 5 1 2 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 Marisnick cf 1 1 0 0 Arteaga 3b 1 0 1 0 Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 Soler rf 4 0 2 1 Mayfield ph-ss 2 0 0 0 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 Mejia ph-ss 2 0 1 1 Straw ph-2b 1 1 1 1 McBroom lf 4 0 1 0 Reddick cf-rf 5 3 5 3 Cuthbert 1b 3 0 1 0 Stubbs lf 0 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 Dini c 4 1 1 0 Toro 3b 5 0 2 3 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0

Houston 032 020 140 — 12 Kansas City 100 010 001 — 3

LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Toro (3), Bregman (35), Dini (3), Cuthbert (14). 3B_Straw (2), Soler (1). HR_Gurriel (28), Reddick (13), Tucker (2). SB_Tucker (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Miley W,14-5 6 7 2 2 2 4 James 1 1 0 0 0 2 Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 0 Valdez 1 3 1 1 1 1

Kansas City Junis L,9-14 2 2-3 7 5 5 2 2 Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Skoglund 4 4 3 3 1 1 Zimmer 1 4 4 4 2 3 Rosario 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Barnes, Rosario.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17. A_17,205 (37,903).