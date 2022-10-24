Houston 114, Utah 108

Markkanen 7-19 0-3 14, Olynyk 4-5 3-4 13, Vanderbilt 6-10 1-2 13, Clarkson 7-14 1-1 17, Conley 3-6 1-3 7, Fontecchio 5-9 0-0 13, Gay 0-5 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Sexton 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 9-16 108.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason