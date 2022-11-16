Skip to main content
Houston 101, Dallas 92

Gordon 3-9 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Sengun 5-10 4-5 14, Ja.Green 5-15 6-7 17, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-4 17, Eason 3-5 2-2 8, Garuba 5-5 0-0 12, Martin Jr. 4-5 1-1 10, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-75 21-24 101.

DALLAS (92)

Bullock 0-6 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-11 0-0 7, Powell 2-3 3-4 7, Dinwiddie 3-18 2-2 9, Jo.Green 0-2 4-4 4, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Wood 9-22 6-6 26, Hardaway Jr. 10-26 3-3 28, Campazzo 1-7 0-0 3, Ntilikina 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-102 18-19 92.

Houston 31 26 19 25 101
Dallas 28 23 23 18 92

3-Point Goals_Houston 10-22 (Garuba 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-5, Martin Jr. 1-1, Nix 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Ja.Green 1-4, Eason 0-1), Dallas 12-55 (Hardaway Jr. 5-14, Wood 2-7, Bertans 1-2, Ntilikina 1-2, Campazzo 1-6, Finney-Smith 1-8, Dinwiddie 1-9, Jo.Green 0-1, Bullock 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 56 (Porter Jr. 11), Dallas 38 (Finney-Smith, Wood 8). Assists_Houston 21 (Porter Jr. 8), Dallas 21 (Dinwiddie 10). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Dallas 19. A_19,602 (19,200)

