Hosmer, Padres beat Mariners 6-4 for 8th straight win BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 12:52 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two runs were already in on Eric Hosmer's bases-loaded single to left field in the fifth inning when Fernando Tatis Jr. came flying around third base and scored when Seattle catcher Tom Murphy couldn't hold onto the throw for an error.
It's the kind of aggressiveness the young superstar has become known for, and the kind that manager Jayce Tingler likes seeing up and down the lineup.