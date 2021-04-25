Hoskins has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Nola, Phillies top Rockies 7-5 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press April 24, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 12:04 a.m.
1 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jhoulys Chacin during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins taps his helmet as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jhoulys Chacin during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Alan Trejo as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto waits during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads to first base after drawing a walk from Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon watches his two-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola waits after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DENVER (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs to back seven solid innings from Aaron Nola that sent the Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night.
Nola (2-1), who threw a shutout against St. Louis on Sunday, allowed four runs and six hits but settled down after the fifth. He retired his last seven batters, added a single at the plate and was on base for both of Hoskins’ homers.