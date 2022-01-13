Horston has double-double, No. 5 Lady Vols beat Vandy 65-51 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 11:50 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the fifth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt 65-51 Thursday night for their seventh straight victory.
The Lady Vols (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) also won their seventh consecutive game in Memorial Gym against their in-state rival. They've won 13 of the last 14 and are now 31-7 in games played in Nashville in this series.
