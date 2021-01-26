Hornqvist's shootout goal lifts Panthers over Blue Jackets MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 10:20 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tying goal with 3 seconds left in regulation and had the game winner in a shootout as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Hornqvist beat Joonas Korpisalo in the fifth round of the shootout to end it after Columbus' Mikhail Grigorenko's try went into the pads of Panthers' stopper Sergei Bobrovsky.