Hoover, Murphy rally Wofford past Kennesaw State 83-70

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 24 points and Nathan Hoover added 23 as Wofford defeated Kennesaw State 83-70 on Sunday.

Hoover drained five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the second half as the Terriers rallied. He and Murphy combined to make 10 of 10 free throws. Hoover added a career-high nine rebounds, Chevez Goodwin scored 11 points with 13 rebounds for Wofford (8-5). Trevor Stumpe added 10 points.

Wofford trailed 37-34 at halftime, but outscored the Owls 49-33 after the break. Goodwin scored on a drive off a turnover, Murphy hit a bucket in the paint and Goodwin dunked after a Stumpe steal and the 6-0 surge gave the Terriers the lead for good at 51-45.

The Owls' 37 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Terrell Burden scored a season-high 23 points for the Owls (1-11). He also had eight turnovers. Bryson Lockley added 17 points. Ugo Obineke had 12 points.

Wofford takes on East Tennessee State on the road next Wednesday. Kennesaw State plays Iowa on the road next Sunday.

