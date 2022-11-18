Hofstra 85, San Jose St. 76

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 2-5 8, Carlos 1-2 4-4 6, Dubar 3-9 1-2 8, Estrada 7-12 8-8 27, Thomas 6-11 0-0 15, Plotnikov 2-5 7-9 12, Marshall 3-7 2-2 9. Totals 25-49 24-30 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason