Hofstra 75, William & Mary 62

Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Carlos 5-15 0-0 11, Dubar 7-12 0-0 14, Estrada 8-14 2-2 20, Thomas 8-11 0-0 20, W.Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Plotnikov 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-60 2-2 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason