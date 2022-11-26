Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53

Abdulsalam 0-1 3-6 3, Leyte 3-7 3-4 10, Ke.Langley 4-11 0-0 10, Treacy 2-5 0-0 5, Kennedy 5-15 0-0 10, Brown-Jones 5-8 1-1 11, Ko.Langley 1-5 2-3 4, Saizonou 0-2 0-0 0, Atwell 0-2 0-0 0, Breath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-14 53.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason