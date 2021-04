SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw as the Bundesliga's experiment in playing on Mondays came to an end.

There were few scoring chances for either team and Hoffenheim didn't record a single shot on target. Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby shot over the bar from a tight angle in the 57th minute and his teammate Nadiem Amiri had a shot saved seven minutes later.