Hintz scores 2 for playoff-contending Stars in 3-2 win STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 12:11 a.m.
1 of14 Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) sits on the ice after he scored a goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) and defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) defends the goal against Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his goal with teammates Derrick Pouliot (51) and Carson Soucy (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) scores a goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) and Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) skate for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Dallas Stars left wing Michael Raffl (18) try to control of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Dallas Stars center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) yells after scoring a goal as teammate Fredrik Karlstrom (51) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) allows a goal by Dallas Stars center Vladislav Namestnikov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates an assist for a goal with teammate Roope Hintz (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Dallas, Saturday, April 23, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — The playoff-contending Dallas Stars overcame a miserable travel day after a winless three-game trip in Canada and a two-goal deficit on home ice to get a much-needed victory Saturday night.
After the Stars had an early goal wiped out because of goalie interference, Roope Hintz scored two goals in a span of about two minutes to get Dallas even in the second, and Vladislav Namestnikov had the eventual game-winner in a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
