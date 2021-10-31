Hickbottom sends Tennessee State past Murray State 27-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries — adding a TD pass — and Tennessee State rallied after blowing a 21-point lead to beat Murray State 27-21 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

Hickbottom's 8-yard TD run with 3:50 left in the second quarter was the only score in the first half. Hickbottom had a 65-yard scoring run before connecting with Josh Trueheart for a 24-yard TD and a 21-0 lead for the Tigers (5-3, 3-1) with 8:04 left in the third quarter. Preston Rice got the Racers (3-5, 0-3) untracked with a 6-yard TD run with 2:09 remaining in the quarter to cut their deficit to 21-7. Damonta Witherspoon scored on a 4-yard run and Rice connected with LaMarte Brooks for a 54-yard TD on first down to knot the score at 21 with 4:30 left in the game.