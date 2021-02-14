Hey, Australian Open TV viewers: Those claps aren't real Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 3:08 a.m.
1 of6 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic smashes the ball to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in front of rows of empty seats during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The Australian Open continues but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Russia's Aslan Karatsev winning the fourth set against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The Australian Open continues but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Russia's Aslan Karatsev is interviewed after his win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The Australian Open continues but without crowds after the Victoria state government imposed a five-day lockdown in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Weiis interviewed after her win over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hey, Australian Open TV viewers: The crowd's loud clapping and mid-match chatter you hear on the telecasts are not real.
With all spectators banned from Melbourne Park by the Victoria state government for the time being because of a five-day lockdown in response to new COVID-19 cases in the area, Tennis Australia decided to artificially amplify the ambiance.