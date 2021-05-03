Hertha Berlin returns from quarantine to draw at Mainz 1-1 CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 2:51 p.m.
1 of9 Mainz's Adam Szalai, center, in action against Hertha's Niklas Stark, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Hertha's Lucas Tousart is injured on the pitch during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Hertha's Matteo Guendouzi, right, in action against Mainz's Karim Anisiwo during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Hertha's Jhon Cordoba, left, in action against Mainz's Stefan Bell during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Hertha's Lucas Toussard, center, in action against Mainz's Danny da Costa during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Mainz's Phillipp Mwene, right, celebrates with teammate Jean-Paul Boetius, after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC in Mainz, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP) Torsten Silz/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin began its 20-day quest to secure Bundesliga survival after its coronavirus outbreak by fighting at Mainz to draw 1-1 on Monday.
It was the first of six games that Hertha faces through May 22 to make up for the postponement of three games while its players and coaching staff spent two weeks in self-isolation at home following COVID-19 infections at the club. The team gathered on Friday to train together for the first time since April 15.