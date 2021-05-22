Hernandez's homer in 10th gives Indians 5-3 win over Twins BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 8:24 p.m.
1 of15 Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Cleveland Indians teammates douse Cesar Hernandez, center, after he hit the winning two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Teammates mob Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, second from left, after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes reacts after swinging in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Reyes left the game with an injury. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome walks off the field after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff watches his RBI-single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez, right, tries to steal to second base as Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, left, makes the tag in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges watches his RBI-single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colomé, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday that dropped the Twins to 0-8 in extra-inning games this season.
Hernández’s first career game-ending home run led off the 10th and sliced over the right-field wall to score Austin Hedges, who started at second base under pandemic rules.