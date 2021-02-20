Henry leads Michigan State rally over Indiana in 78-71 win Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 3:34 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aaron Henry scored 16 of his career-high-tying 27 points in the second half and Michigan State rallied to beat Indiana 78-71 on Saturday.
Though the Spartans (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten) may miss taking part in the NCAA Tournament after 22 straight appearances, they picked up their first win at Indiana since February 3, 2018 and dealt a blow to the Hoosiers (12-10, 7-8), who are seeking to get back to the tournament — to be held in its entirety in Indiana — for the first time since 2016.