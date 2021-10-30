Henderson, No. 5 Ohio State hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24 RALPH D RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Oct. 30, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards and a touchdown and No. 5 Ohio State made just enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24 on Saturday night.
Facing their first real challenge in a month and half, the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) finally finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on Noah Ruggles' fourth field goal, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left to make it a nine-point lead.