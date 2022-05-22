Injuries abound in Heat's Game 3 win over Celtics
KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat played the entire second half without their top scorer. The Boston Celtics lost two of their top players, who both returned to do their best Willis Reed impersonations.
It wasn’t enough to keep Miami from holding off a late Boston charge to regain home-court advantage in a 109-103 victory Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.