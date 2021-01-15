Head of blood doping ring convicted, sentenced to prison

MUNICH (AP) — German doctor Mark Schmidt was convicted and sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison on Friday for his role as head of an international blood doping ring uncovered in the Operation Aderlass criminal investigation.
The Munich regional court also banned the 42-year-old Schmidt from working for three years and convicted four accomplices. One of those was sentenced to two years and four months in prison, another received a sentence of one year and four months, while the other two were fined.