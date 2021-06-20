Hawks head to East finals after Game 7 win in Philadelphia DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 11:30 p.m.
1 of12 Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, right, and Clint Capela celebrate during the final seconds of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
2 of12 Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young reacts after the Hawks won Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
4 of12 Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, left, reacts after fouling Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, right, during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
5 of12 Philadelphia 76ers' fan react in the final seconds of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
7 of12 Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
8 of12 Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
10 of12 Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
11 of12 Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid talk during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young ripped off his jersey and bounded up the steps to toss his dad the souvenir from the first Game 7 road victory in Hawks history.
Young's going to need a new uniform. He shook off a cold shooting night and improbably helped Atlanta become road warriors one more time, and now the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals.