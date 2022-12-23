Hawaii 76, Pepperdine 70

Lewis 9-21 4-4 23, Porter 4-9 1-2 10, Basham 1-1 0-0 2, Mallette 5-8 5-5 15, Mitchell 3-8 2-2 9, Moore 1-4 5-5 8, Zidek 1-2 1-2 3, Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-20 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason