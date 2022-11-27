Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

Love 4-6 1-2 9, Morgan 3-7 1-1 8, Davis 5-12 0-0 12, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 8-15 5-7 23, Gatkek 3-6 1-2 7, Sykes 0-2 0-0 0, Drinnon 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 1-3 0-0 2, D.Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-12 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason