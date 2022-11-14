Hawaii 71, E. Washington 51

Allegri 3-8 4-7 10, Price 1-5 1-2 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Stroud 4-9 1-2 9, Venters 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Coward 3-6 3-4 10, Harper 1-3 0-0 3, Erikstrup 3-7 0-2 6, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 11-19 51.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason