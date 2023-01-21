Hawaii 67, UC Riverside 63

Hepa 1-5 0-0 2, da Silva 7-9 4-9 18, Avea 3-7 2-2 8, Coleman 4-10 0-0 10, McClanahan 5-11 9-10 19, Riley 3-8 1-2 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0, Nedd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 16-23 67.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason